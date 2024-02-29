6 Packers Draft Targets to Watch at the NFL Combine
Who should Green Bay Packers fans be watching at the NFL Scouting Combine?
3. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Let's talk about the cornerback position for the Green Bay Packers for a moment.
When Jaire Alexander received a team-imposed suspension late last season, I think everybody perked up a little bit. I don't think the Packers are going to trade Alexander this offseason (although nothing is impossible in the NFL), but the combination of Alexander and Eric Stokes could cause the Packers to invest a high draft choice at the cornerback position moving forward.
Even though the Packers used first-round picks on Alexander and Stokes, we could see them invest another first-round pick at the position this season, especially if Nate Wiggins is sitting there in round one.
The Packers are one of the NFL teams that most heavily prioritizes RAS (Relative Athletic Score) when it comes to prospects, especially early picks. Luckily for Green Bay, Nate Wiggins could end up with one of the highest RAS numbers among first-round cornerback prospects, and might just fall right into their laps late in the first round.
With Eric Stokes only playing 12 games over the last two seasons and Alexander ruffling some feathers, don't be surprised to see the Packers go after cornerbacks high in this year's draft.