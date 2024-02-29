6 Packers Draft Targets to Watch at the NFL Combine
Who should Green Bay Packers fans be watching at the NFL Scouting Combine?
2. Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Oregon
Continuing with the theme of the offensive line, I think Jackson Powers-Johnson is one of the types of players in this year's class that is going to endear himself to so many different teams.
With three position versatility on the interior O-line, Powers-Johnson is a mauler up front and he combines an aggressive, physical style of play with tremendous intelligence.
Although the Packers have Josh Myers in place at the center position, we could see an opening in the starting lineup at the right guard position with Jon Runyan Jr. slated to hit free agency, and Royce Newman really not a great option for this team at all when it comes to future starters.
Former third-round pick Sean Rhyan could end up being that guy for the Packers but there's really not an argument against Jackson Powers-Johnson with that 25th overall pick if he is still sitting there. According to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah:
"In pass pro, he sets vertically and is able to catch and absorb versus power rushers. He does an excellent job reworking his hands to maintain position and is a nasty helper when uncovered. In the run game, he uses his upper-body power to torque/turn defenders, generating a lot of movement at the point of attack."- Daniel Jeremiah
Powers-Johnson might be one of the "safest" first-round players in this year's class.