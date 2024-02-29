6 Packers Draft Targets to Watch at the NFL Combine
Who should Green Bay Packers fans be watching at the NFL Scouting Combine?
After such a promising season in 2023, there's palpable excitement among Green Bay Packers fans for the 2024 offseason. Not only does the team have ample flexibility on the salary cap if they want to make any splashes in free agency (big or small), but general manager Brian Gutekunst is also equipped with 11 selections in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Those kinds of assets could ultimately lead to huge short-term and long-term success for this franchise, and it's such a weight off of everyone's shoulders to have zero question marks about the quarterback position (other than the timing of Jordan Love's extension) going into the offseason.
With that in mind, Packers fans can really sit back and enjoy the 2024 Scouting Combine. Their options are open with the 25th overall pick in round one, and every day of the Combine should bring intrigue for the fan base whether we're talking about first-round prospects or guys the team could look at on Day 2/Day 3.
Let's look at six names Packers fans will need to know.
1. Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington
Washington left tackle Troy Fautanu is one of the best overall offensive linemen in a class that is absolutely loaded at that position group. Fautanu played left tackle for the Huskies but has flexibility to play guard if needed, and I think that tackle/guard flexibility could be extremely appealing to the Packers.
When you look at the way Green Bay has constructed their offensive line in recent years, you don't see a ton of early-round investments. Elgton Jenkins -- a second-round pick -- is the highest-drafted player on Green Bay's current offensive line. This team has done such a great job of identifying guys in the mid-late rounds that they have been able to turn their focus elsehwere.
That's a testament to the great work being done by Adam Stenavich, the offensive coordinator and O-line coach in Green Bay. Still, a player with the nasty demeanor we see from Troy Fautanu could be a great fit in Green Bay. You assume this team will move forward with Rasheed Walker, but the value at pick no. 25 overall could be too much to ignore if Fautanu is on the board.
And we expect him to put on a show at the Scouting Combine.