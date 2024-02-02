6 Packers Defenders on Thin Ice After Jeff Hafley Hiring
With a new defensive coordinator in charge, these 6 Green Bay Packers need to step up their play
By Randy Gurzi
1. Devonte Wyatt, Defensive Tackle
Quay Walker was one of two Georgia defenders the Packers added in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft as they also took Devonte Wyatt at No. 28 overall. There was a time when Wyatt seemed to be destined to go much higher but there were apparently some off-field concerns that had a few teams hesitant. He's also slightly older as he now enters just his third season in the NFL and will already be 26 years of age in March.
Even with that being the case, the 304-pound defensive tackle is an absolute unit. He was nearly impossible to deal with while at UGA and still has more potential than the majority of the players on Green Bay's roster. Even so, he hasn't truly put it all together yet.
As a rookie, he was unable to start and while he appeared in 16 games, Wyatt finished with just 15 tackles on the year. He had 1.5 sacks but outside of those plays, had no other tackles for a loss.
This past season, he started to improve. In 17 games with five starts, Wyatt had 36 tackles and 5.5 sacks. He also increased his quarterback pressures from three as a rookie to 16 this year.
All of this is great but he has to now take his next step. The Packers didn't bring him in to start five games but the goal was to be a fixture in the middle of their line. A new defensive coordinator could help him reach that next level but the learning curve needs to be accelerated.
