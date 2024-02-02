6 Packers Defenders on Thin Ice After Jeff Hafley Hiring
With a new defensive coordinator in charge, these 6 Green Bay Packers need to step up their play
By Randy Gurzi
3. Quay Walker, Linebacker
It was interesting to watch the Packers constantly add players to the defensive side of the ball while Aaron Rodgers hinted to the media they weren't doing enough to help him. Matt LaFleur, who is an offensive-minded coach, seemed to believe the best path for them was to stockpile talent on that side of the ball and then win with their scheme — and a Hall of Fame quarterback — on offense.
The 2022 class, however, felt like the time for them to bring in some offensive firepower. Davante Adams had just been traded to the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay had two picks in Round 1.
That's not how it happened though with No. 22 and No. 28 being spent on defensive players. First was Quay Walker, a linebacker from the University of Georgia. Walker was a defensive leader for one of the most fearsome units in the NCAA and was expected to shore up the middle of Green Bay's defense.
So far, he's been good at his job with 121 tackles as a rookie followed by 118 this past season. He's also been able to break up 10 passes with three forced fumbles, and has a pick-six. In short, he's done a little bit of everything.
Even so, he's still earned a rather low grade from Pro Football Focus, who had him ranked 64th at the position. These ratings should be taken with a grain of salt but the truth remains that Walker was drafted to be a game-changer and now that there's a new defensive coordinator, there will be a lot of pressure on him to take his game to the next level.