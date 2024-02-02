6 Packers Defenders on Thin Ice After Jeff Hafley Hiring
With a new defensive coordinator in charge, these 6 Green Bay Packers need to step up their play
By Randy Gurzi
5. Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE
Early in his career with South Carolina, Kingsley Enagbare appeared to be a candidate to be a Round 1 selection. During his junior season, he recorded 6.0 sacks and forced two fumbles for the Gamecocks and had a lot of attention on him heading into his senior campaign.
Unfortunately, he wasn't as much of a factor that year and finished with 29 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 7.0 tackles for a loss. None of those numbers were awful but it meant he was no longer going to be a top-ranked prospect,
That played out as he went to the Packers in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft — at No. 179 overall. At this spot, it felt as though he had a chance of being a decent value selection and so far, that's been the case.
Enagbare has appeared in all 34 games over the past two seasons and even made 11 starts. He's been consistent with 31 tackles as a rookie and 37 this past season. On top of that, he has 5.0 sacks. But with a new defensive coordinator, he's going to be asked to step up and perform at a higher level.
He has the talent to do so and there could be even more opportunities for him should there be some tough roster cuts with veteran players but that also means there will be less room for error.