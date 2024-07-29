6 Packers Already on Thin Ice in Training Camp
6. Josh Myers, center
This is teetering on the cusp of being conspiracy theory-like, but there might be some tea leaves or bread crumbs to read into right now with Josh Myers and the center position for the Green Bay Packers.
Myers has been a really solid player for the Packers but it's tough to say he's lived up to the billing of a second-round pick, especially with the fact that the Packers passed on Creed Humphrey -- one of the best centers in football right now -- to draft Myers.
Myers has been out of training camp due to a personal matter, and the combination of Elgton Jenkins and Sean Rhyan have been rotating in the starting lineup there for the Packers.
The Packers are on a quest this offseason to find the best starting five offensive linemen they possibly can. There are a plethora of candidates and combinations they have undoubtedly considered, and this is one of the reasons why this team emphasizes versatility when they draft offensive linemen.
The Packers could turn to Elgton Jenkins and put Sean Rhyan in as a starting left guard. They could have first-round pick Jordan Morgan slotted in at left guard and Sean Rhyan on the right side. They could put Zach Tom at the center position and shuffle the tackles.
Whatever the Packers decide to do up front, they are going to get a lot of different looks throughout the course of training camp. Does Josh Myers eventually factor into the starting five? Most likely, yes, but the extensive time on task for other players over the course of training camp could at least cause this front office to think.
