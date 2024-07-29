6 Packers Already on Thin Ice in Training Camp
5. Robert Rochell, cornerback
You don't want to be the odd man out in the Green Bay Packers secondary right now.
With Jordan Love out at the beginning of training camp, it was an absolute pick party for the defensive backfield and just about everyone in the entire secondary rotated in terms of picking off at least one pass and having a dominant day.
Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like cornerback Robert Rochell is getting in on the fun.
We've heard about Eric Stokes and Jaire Alexander having great days. Carrington Valentine was a starter for the Packers last year and could factor into the mix defensively again this year. The team brought back Keisean Nixon in the slot and they are now cross-training veteran Corey Ballentine for a role there after he played well in relief last season.
Robert Rochell had a chance given the construction of this position group for the Packers to potentially play a role in 2024 but you're not going to be able to crack the rotation when you are injured and other players are stepping up every day on the practice field.
The cornerback position was a major question mark for the Packers heading into this offseason but they didn't exactly go out of their way to upgrade the personnel. They are trusting and believing in the talent they have as well as the scheme of defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to get the most out of his players.
Unfortunately, if all these other guys are on the field making plays at training camp and getting some important time on task in Hafley's installation period, it's not going to be great news for a back-end roster player like Robert Rochell.