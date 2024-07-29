6 Packers Already on Thin Ice in Training Camp
4. James Turner, kicker
The Green Bay Packers have a kicking competition going right now, and they are rotating between three different guys.
The end of the road could be nearing for undrafted rookie James Turner, who was signed by the Packers after they tried to bring in former UFL star Jake Bates, who ended up signing a free agent deal with the Detroit Lions.
Turner was actually cut by the Lions after they signed Bates, and the Packers decided to scoop him up and add him to a competition that currently includes incumbent kicker Anders Carlson as well as veteran Greg Joseph.
According to training camp onlookers, Turner has missed a few too many kicks at camp before the preseason games open up:
"James Turner went 4-of-6 on field goal attempts and is now 12-of-18 overall during camp. Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph, the two players Turner is currently competing against, are both 11-of-12 to begin camp.- Forbes.com
Turner, who was undrafted in April and signed by the Packers on May 10, made 65-of-80 field goals (81.3%) during his collegiate career at Louisville and Michigan. He also went 189-of-193 on extra points (97.9%)."
It remains to be seen whether or not the Packers are going to go into the preseason with three kickers. Perhaps they want to see how each of these players can do in terms of the new kickoff rules, but the most important thing for this team is going to be making field goals.
Right now, it seems like James Turner is the odd man out.