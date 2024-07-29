6 Packers Already on Thin Ice in Training Camp
2. MarShawn Lloyd, running back
How about a little bit of drama for the Green Bay Packers at the running back position this offseason?
It started off back in NFL free agency when the Packers decided to go after former All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs as their new RB1, and they decided to move on from Aaron Jones. The Packers have been cutthroat in recent years, ridding themselves of one team legend after another.
Gone are the days of Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Aaron Jones, and David Bakhtiari. A new era of Packers football has officially arrived.
As the Packers moved on from Jones, it seemed they were all but certain to move on from AJ Dillon as well, but they found a rare contract exception to bring the former second-round pick back. Even after using that rare exception, the Packers spent a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on USC star MarShawn Lloyd, and Lloyd has been expected to be a huge part of the offense as a rookie.
Not so fast, my friends.
The addition of MarShawn Lloyd has seemingly lit a fire under AJ Dillon, who showed up to OTAs in incredible shape and has continued the positive momentum into training camp.
Dillon is winning in terms of his low body fat percentage as well as on the depth chart. In addition to showing up in great shape, Dillon is the one guy on this team with the most extensive experience in this offense. MarShawn Lloyd has also been dealing with a minor injury early in training camp.
It could end up being a situation where Lloyd ends up as the third running back -- at best -- for Green Bay this season if both AJ Dillon and Josh Jacobs can stay healthy.