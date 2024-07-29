6 Packers Already on Thin Ice in Training Camp
The biggest items on the Green Bay Packers' "to do" list have been pretty much crossed off at the start of training camp in 2024. And by biggest "items", I of course mean getting Jordan Love signed to a massive contract extension.
Things had moved far enough along for the Packers and Love that Love was a "hold-in" at the start of camp before signing his massive deal with the team, which made him tied for the highest-paid quarterback in the entire league along with Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence at $55 million per season.
With that deal done, the focus shifts entirely to the on-field product for this team. This Packers roster is young, and there is competition all over the roster for starting jobs and roster spots overall. Which players find themselves on "thin ice" early on in camp before preseason games get underway?
1. Sean Clifford, quarterback
With Jordan Love not practicing early on in training camp, Sean Clifford got a lot of opportunities to show what he can do out there leading the offense.
Clifford struggled to throw it to the players he was supposed to be throwing the ball to, and dating back to OTAs, he has thrown far too many interceptions for the Packers to feel any level of comfort with him as their top backup quarterback. The issue is that Michael Pratt, a rookie 7th-round pick, probably can't be relied upon in that way either.
The Packers really need to figure out their backup situation behind Jordan Love. This is an issue that could rear its ugly head at the worst possible time. If Love goes down with an injury when the Packers are in the midst of a playoff run, it would be roster malpractice to throw Sean Clifford into a game with playoff stakes.