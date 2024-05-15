6 Packers Already on the Chopping Block Before OTAs
4. Royce Newman, OL
Good help on the offensive line is hard to come by in today's NFL, which is likely the primary reason why the Packers just haven't cut Royce Newman already.
The former fourth-round pick out of Ole Miss has clearly fallen out of favor in Green Bay as the team turned instead to Sean Rhyan last year when Jon Runyan Jr. missed time. Newman's effectiveness is simply not there anymore, whether the Packers are calling upon him to come in as an injury replacement or spot start.
It's time to move on, and the Packers seem to know that.
Not only is Sean Rhyan as a former third-round pick waiting in the wings, but the Packers just drafted Jordan Morgan in the first round, and he could push everyone down the depth chart at least one spot. They also drafted Jacob Monk and Travis Glover on the offensive line in 2024, meaning there won't be any room for Newman when the offseason is over.
I think this one is only a matter of time.