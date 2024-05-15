6 Packers Already on the Chopping Block Before OTAs
3. Samori Toure & Grant DuBose, WR
Somebody is bound to be on the chopping block for the Packers at the wide receiver position, right?
This might be the deepest overall position group on the entire team from top to bottom.
The team is relying on Christian Watson, once again, to become the true WR1 and go-to threat of this offense. Despite the fact that Watson has missed a good amount of time in his first two NFL seasons, nobody has more receiving touchdowns (12) than he does who came into the league over the last two years. His talent is there, but can he put it together?
Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs have arguably been the two most consistent sources of production in the passing game the last two years with Reed breaking through as an impact weapon last year as a rookie. Dontayvion Wicks gives the Packers a high-end WR4 with the upside to be featured in the offense any given week.
Beyond those top four guys, Malik Heath and Bo Melton made contributions last season to lead people to believe there's a chance the top six receiver spots on this roster could be set. What could that mean for former seventh-round picks Samori Toure (2022) and Grant DuBose (2023)?
They are fighting for their roster lives. Toure has shown more to this point than DuBose, but DuBose may have the advantage with three years left on his rookie contract. It's going to be fascinating watching this young position group compete all offseason.