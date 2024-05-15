6 Packers Already on the Chopping Block Before OTAs
2. AJ Dillon, RB
We've been talking about this since the middle of last season, but running back AJ Dillon is firmly on the chopping block until we see him make the 53-man roster.
The Packers used a rare contract exception to even bring Dillon back in the first place, which must mean that his market in free agency was ice cold. The former second-round pick out of Boston College has had some great moments in the NFL, but the fact that he didn't exactly seize the RB1 role in Green Bay this past year with Aaron Jones struggling with injuries likely turned other teams away.
Dillon is banking on the familiarity of his situation in Green Bay possibly getting his value back to the point where he might be able to cash in financially, but he's now going to have to fend off an exciting new rookie -- Marshawn Lloyd.
The Packers brought in Lloyd with the 88th overall pick and the former USC star is expected to get a lot of run right away, which is what we heard in a post-draft press conference from offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich.
Dillon is on the chopping block until further notice.