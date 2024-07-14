6 Green Bay Packers Ready to Cook in Training Camp
Lukas Van Ness and Kingsley Enagbare, Defensive Ends
The Packers are hoping their defensive ends can take the next step and become a better unit at getting after the quarterback. Part of that expected change will come from the switch to a 4-3 scheme and the advantages new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley can scheme up for his guys.
The other area for improvement is from the individual players. Preston Smith and Rashan Gary are unlikely to see extensive time throughout training camp and preseason. That bumps Lukas Van Ness and Kinglsey Enagbare to the top of the depth chart.
Van Ness, the Packers' 2023 first-round pick, has all of the physical tools to succeed in the NFL. He had a few moments during his rookie season but was too quiet for long stretches. Green Bay hopes he takes a huge leap entering his second season.
Enagbare initially announced a crisis when he shared that he tore his ACL. The good news is that it appears it was a different, less significant injury, as he was participating in the offseason workout program. Enagbare was getting hot toward the end of last season and needs to build on that momentum.
Both players will play a significant role in the rotation at defensive end. It's critical they make their presence felt.
Jordan Love, Quarterback
Jordan Love is in the sweet spot for training camp performance for a quarterback. He had a tremendous end to the 2024 season but isn't established enough to coast throughout training camp and miss most of the preseason games.
He's still going to put in the work with his young receiving corps. After watching the Aaron Rodgers saga play out, the Packers quarterback, wide receivers, and tight ends have been committed to building chemistry on and off the field. Everyone is overflowing with confidence entering training camp and will look to show off their improvements every chance they get.