6 Green Bay Packers Ready to Cook in Training Camp
Emanuel Wilson, Running Back
The Packers will probably be looking to preserve Josh Jacobs and AJ Dillon throughout training camp, as they've been around the NFL for a while. That will leave rookie MarShawn Lloyd and Emanuel Wilson as the top two available running backs.
A year ago at this time, Wilson emerged from anonymity. He had a monster preseason, leading the Packers with 223 rushing yards, including an 80-yard scamper. He will need to have another strong training camp and preseason performance if he wants to unseat Dillon for a spot on the 53-man roster. Otherwise, he may be destined for another season on the practice squad.
Eric Stokes, Cornerback
Eric Stokes is at a crossroads in his career. The Packers declined his fifth-year option on his rookie contract, making him an unrestricted free agent. He could be scrambling to find another job in 2025 if he doesn't right the ship this season.
Stokes has the physical tools to be a solid cornerback in the NFL. His body just has to let him compete. That's something that hasn't happened over the last two years, as he's played in just 12 games due to various lower body injuries. Hopefully, he'll be able to build off a healthy off-season and get his body right again.
He'll battle Carrington Valentine for the starting gig at outside cornerback opposite Jaire Alexander. Valentine had a solid rookie campaign as a 2023 seventh-round draft pick but doesn't have the physical tools to compete with Stokes. The former first-rounder is hungry to prove to his haters that he shouldn't be forgotten about.