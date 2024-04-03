6 Free Agents the Packers Should Sign Before NFL Draft
Which free agents do the Green Bay Packers need to sign before the 2024 NFL Draft?
5. Mekhi Becton, OT
For teams that have a proven method of developing young players at a position group, it's hard to fathom not taking on some risk-reward options in NFL free agency.
The Green Bay Packers have developed offensive linemen tremendously well under Adam Stenavich, the offensive coordinator/offensive line coach. We've seen them develop a number of late-round players into quality starters, so what if Stenavich could get his hands on a former first-round pick like Mekhi Becton?
We know that the main reason things didn't work out for Becton with the New York Jets was availability, but maybe he can have a string of good luck health-wise in Green Bay. You never know.
That's why you take these kinds of shots in free agency. If the price is right, Becton is a player who is worth the investment. The Packers seem to be planning on trotting out Rasheed Walker as their starting left tackle this year, and he's earned that opportunity, but why not throw a former first-round pick like Becton into the mix and see what he can do with your coaching staff working with him?
Best-case scenario, Becton ends up winning the job and playing really well, earning a second contract after what will likely be a prove-it deal. Worse-case scenario, you cut bait with minimal dead money.