6 Free Agents the Packers Should Sign Before NFL Draft
Which free agents do the Green Bay Packers need to sign before the 2024 NFL Draft?
3. Connor Williams, OL
Because he's coming off of a season-ending injury, Connor Williams may not physically be able to sign with a team prior to the 2024 NFL Draft, but a smart team might just be willing to sign him before and see what happens.
Williams tore his ACL in December, so he's not all that far removed from the injury, and there is risk involved here, but he's a really good player when he's healthy.
And considering that he became one of the top centers in the league playing for Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins over the last couple of years, it stands to reason that Williams could transition to playing for the Packers quite easily.
The former second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys has started in the NFL at both guard and center, and has done well in both spots. The knee injury is an obvious concern here, but the risk might be worth the reward. The Packers just need to determine whether or not a player like Williams would be okay floating to the right guard position as opposed to playing center where he's really excelled in recent years.