6 Free Agents the Packers Should Sign Before NFL Draft
Which free agents do the Green Bay Packers need to sign before the 2024 NFL Draft?
2. Dalton Risner, OG
One of the premier interior offensive linemen still available in NFL free agency is former Denver Broncos second-round pick Dalton Risner. Risner is coming off of a very good year with the Minnesota Vikings in which he basically pitched a shutout in pass protection at the left guard position.
Risner's availability this offseason is even more curious than last season considering how well he played for the Vikings in 2023.
Last offseason, there was plenty of intrigue surrounding why Risner was lingering in free agency despite being expected to receive somewhere around $9-10 million per year on a long-term deal. No one was signing him, and questions had risen as to whether or not it was because he shoved backup QB Brett Rypien on the sideline of a Christmas Day blowout loss between the Broncos and Rams.
Risner has been the common denominator of a variety of scuffles in his pro career, but he's ultimately a great asset to the community and one of the kindest human beings out there. You want your offensive linemen with a bit of a hot streak. The Packers could add Risner to their offensive line mix and he could start for them at right guard if they don't get who they want in the draft, or if Sean Rhyan is not up to the task.