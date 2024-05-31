6 Free Agents the Packers Should Sign Before Mandatory Minicamp
6. Justin Simmons, Safety
Even with the safety market being so overloaded and flooded in the 2024 offseason, it makes absolutely zero sense that former Denver Broncos star Justin Simmons is still available as we enter the month of June.
Simmons is a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. He has been one of the key leaders in the locker room for the Broncos since the vaunted "No Fly Zone" dissolved. He's been an NFL Top 100 player. He's got more interceptions (30) than anyone else since 2016.
Why, at the age of 30, has nobody picked Simmons up yet? Is it the price? Is it fit?
At this point, everyone has filled out their depth charts. Simmons would be an upgrade for just about every single NFL team at this point, and the only issue with the Packers potentially making this kind of move is the fact that they obviously just used three picks in the 2024 NFL Draft on the safety position: 2nd-round pick Javon Bullard, 4th-round pick Evan Williams, and 5th-round pick Kitan Oladapo.
The Packers also spent big money on free agenty safety Xavier McKinney earlier this offseason, so signing Simmons seems unlikely. But he's obviously the best free agent available and any team that signs him is going to be making the best possible move you could make this late in the offseason.