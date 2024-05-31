6 Free Agents the Packers Should Sign Before Mandatory Minicamp
3. Ahkello Witherspoon, Cornerback
At this stage of the offseason, it's pretty shocking to see Ahkello Witherspoon still sitting there and available for teams to sign.
The Green Bay Packers need to get on it.
With their potential issue(s) at the cornerback position, a veteran like Ahkello Witherspoon could be a massive upgrade this coming season. Obviously, with players like Stephon Gilmore and Xavien Howard, you're paying for the name. Witherspoon doesn't have that same kind of name recognition, but he's been very productive throughout the course of his NFL career, especially last year with the Los Angeles Rams.
The Packers had to notice this, right?
Witherspoon had three interceptions in 17 games played last season, and Pro Football Reference credited him with allowing just 48.1 percent of passes thrown into his coverage to be completed. That was good for a QB rating allowed of just 75.7.
Again, someone explain to me why this guy is still available deep into the NFL offseason.
Yes, Witherspoon allowed five touchdowns last year, but he's going to give you ball production even if there's a little feast or famine there. And with the Packers' stellar defensive front, it's hard to see much of a downside with this potential pickup. Green Bay needs to get this guy in the building before someone else scoops him up and it's too late for them.