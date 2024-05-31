6 Free Agents the Packers Should Sign Before Mandatory Minicamp
2. Stephon Gilmore, Cornerback
The cornerback position needs to be addressed for the Green Bay Packers. We already mentioned the situation with Eric Stokes heading into a contract year in 2024, but what about the fact that the Packers missed out completely early on in the NFL Draft when it comes to this position?
In the first round, the Packers were jumped by their own division rivals -- the Detroit Lions -- who jumped one spot ahead of them to take Alabama star cornerback Terrion Arnold. In the second round, the Packers were jumped one spot by the Philadelphia Eagles for Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean, who was one of the best value picks on the second day of the draft regardless of position.
Needless to say, the Packers got the short straw when it came to the NFL Draft at the cornerback position. And a veteran like Stephon Gilmore could be a necessity at some point this offseason.
The Packers should see if Eric Stokes can sink or swim, but Gilmore was really good last year for the Cowboys, allowing less than 60 percent of passes into his coverage to be completed. The Packers got the better of he and the Cowboys in the postseason, but hey -- if you can't beat 'em...
Gilmore has been flirting with the idea of signing closer to home with the Carolina Panthers, but the Packers could come swoop in and make him a strong offer to play one of what will likely be his final years in the NFL in Green Bay.