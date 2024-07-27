6 Burning Questions at Start of Packers' Training Camp
Here are six burning questions the Green Bay Packers will need to answer at some point as they start training camp.
6. Can Jordan Love repeat his late-season success?
After a rocky first half of the season, Jordan Love caught fire over the final 10 games, leading the Packers to a 7-3 record and helping them reach the divisional round of the playoffs. Is that a big enough sample size to prove he's legit in the NFL?
Maybe. Maybe not.
Love, who is in line for a massive extension, will still have to prove he's not a fluke. The Packers return all of their skill players not named Aaron Jones.
Even better, everyone is a year older with an entire season of experience under their belt. Matt LaFleur is also one of the best play callers in the NFL. The cards are stacked in Love's favor, and it's up to him to prove he's one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
