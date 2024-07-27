6 Burning Questions at Start of Packers' Training Camp
4. Will their defense finally be aggressive?
Packers fans have heard the pre-season hype about an aggressive defense for years. It sounds good, and they start aggressively in training camp and preseason, and maybe even at the beginning of the regular season, but eventually, it fades.
Hopefully, this year will be different under the new defensive coordinator, Jeff Hafley. Hafley has shown that his defenses will be aggressive at Boston College. If the first few practices at training camp are any indication, his unit will walk the walk. However, I won't get my hopes up until we see it consistently when the games matter.
5. Will a No. 1 wide receiver emerge?
It's rare for a Super Bowl contender to make a legitimate run in the postseason without a bonafide receiver, but Green Bay could prove to be the exception. They have several guys who are hungry to take the next step and prove they can help carry the offense.
Christian Watson is the obvious candidate. He possesses elite speed and size but has inconsistent hands. He also struggles to stay on the field due to a litany of soft-tissue injuries.
Jayden Reed had a great rookie season when he led the Packers with 64 receptions for 793 yards and eight touchdowns. Romeo Doubs is a reliable target on third downs and in the red zone. And then there's Dontayvion Wicks, who is quickly becoming a fan-favorite and could have the highest ceiling of the bunch not named Watson.
The receiving corps has plenty of potential. Until it's realized, however, we'll still be searching for a number one receiver to emerge from the pack.