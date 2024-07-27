6 Burning Questions at Start of Packers' Training Camp
2. Who will start on the right side of the offensive line?
The Packers love their flexibility along the offensive line. Players like Elgton Jenkins, Zach Tom, and Jordan Morgan can play several positions, allowing the coaching staff to move players around as they see fit. That gives them some options to play with on the right side of the line, albeit inexperienced ones.
Last year's starting right guard, Jon Runyan Jr., departed in free agency. That opened a hole for third-year pro and former third-round draft pick Sean Rhyan to fill. However, he will have competition.
Green Bay used their first-round selection in this year's draft on Jordan Morgan. Morgan wants to prove he's a left tackle in the NFL, but the Packers might start him on the right side at either guard or tackle.
While Rhyan and Morgan battle it out, Zach Tom, last year's starting right tackle, will be starting somewhere. He's one of the Packers' five best offensive linemen and could be a rising star. Green Bay will have to determine a lineup between the three of them.
3. Can their cornerbacks stay healthy?
Green Bay didn't address cornerback like many fans and analysts thought this offseason. They added a seventh-round draft pick in Kalen King and called it good.
Instead, they hope that Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes can stay healthy and provide the boost this position group needs. Stokes has infamously battled injuries since a solid rookie campaign, playing in just 12 games over the last two years.
Alexander has quietly battled the injury bug himself. He only played in four games in 2021, before appearing in 16 in 2022, and following that up with just seven last year.
If those two can't stay healthy, the Packers' defense suddenly looks a lot different. And not in a good way.