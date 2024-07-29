6 Backup QBs the Packers Must Pursue to Replace Sean Clifford
4. Tyler Huntley / 5. Dorian Thompson-Robinson
The Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, are another possible trade partner due to a glut of quarterbacks on their roster.
Deshaun Watson is still entrenched as Cleveland's starter, while Cleveland made it a priority to sign Jameis Winston as its main backup to replace Joe Flacco after his stellar performance down the stretch of 2023. Yet, the Browns also signed former Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley, in addition to already having second-year pro Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the roster.
With four QBs and teams likely to carry just three at any point in the season, someone from this group isn't making the cut. The Packers could help make the Browns' decision, either by targeting either Huntley or Thompson-Robinson and offering a late pick to do so.
Huntley's been one of the most active backups in the NFL thanks to Lamar Jackson's penchant for missing a handful of games every season. The former has made nine starts since the 2021 campaign, totaling 1,957 passing yards, eight touchdowns and seven iNTs. He's showcased his dual-threat skill set by adding another 489 yards and three scores on the ground during this time.
The Packers are more than familiar with what Huntley can do on the field. His performance against Green Bay in prime time during the 2021 campaign was perhaps the best of his career, as he racked up 215 passing yards, 73 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns (2 passing, 2 rushing) to nearly upset the cheeseheads.
Thompson-Robinson brings similar talents to the table. The rookie earned three starts with Watson sidelined in 2023, recording 440 yards through the air and another 65 on the ground. He wasn't especially successful through the air, tossing just one TD and four INTs, but Cleveland and Watson did him no favors by thrusting him into the QB1 job without much preparation.
The Browns don't seem to be totally confident in DTR given their QB additions, but that's something the Packers can take advantage of. He'd be in a great situation with the Packers' staff, plus there's no backup-or-bust expectation with him as a young QB. At the very least, though, he'd provide some new competition for Pratt.