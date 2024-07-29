6 Backup QBs the Packers Must Pursue to Replace Sean Clifford
2. Cooper Rush / 3. Trey Lance
Tannehill choosing to remain a free agent shows his desire to vie for a starting job that may open up due to a camp injury. As a result, the Packers might have to pivot and go after a QB who'd be excited about a backup role on a contender.
Luckily, old friend Mike McCarthy could provide just that with his current situation.
The Dallas Cowboys have two QB2 candidates in veteran Cooper Rush and recent No. 3 pick Trey Lance, and it's tough to see either being happy if they lost this position battle.
Lance has to be more than antsy to take meaningful reps again after going from starter on the San Francisco 49ers to sitting the entire year in Dallas last season as QB3. It's clear the Cowboys didn't trust the young gunslinger to back up Dak Prescott in 2023, so if the team wants to sideline him again in 2024, it'd be no surprise if he wants to pursue another opportunity.
Backing up Love would be the moment in the spotlight that could get Lance back to starting again in the NFL. Green Bay is clearly a beacon for quarterback development in the league, so this might be the perfect place for Lance to grow his skill set before hitting free agency in 2025.
However, if the 'Boys decide to roll with Lance as their backup, then Rush suddenly becomes prime preseason trade bait. The vet is still revered after his impressive performance in 2022, which saw him lead Dallas to a 4-1 record while Prescott was sidelined by a hand injury.
The bright lights clearly weren't too bright for Rush then, making him the perfect steady hand to oversee the Packers' offense if Love was sidelined for a couple of weeks. Rush knows to lean on his playmakers, as evidenced by his connection with CeeDee Lamb while starting, and in Green Bay he'd have no shortage of targets to do some damage with.