5 Worst Packers Contracts to Overcome This Offseason
The Green Bay Packers have a few too many overpaid players on their books.
By Cem Yolbulan
5. De'Vondre Campbell - Cap Hit: $14.2 Million
Former All-Pro linebacker has the eighth-largest cap hit on the team thanks to the massive five-year, $50 million extension he signed with the Packers two years ago. That 2021 season when he was one of the best players in his position remains the high water mark for Campbell's career.
Since then, the former Minnesota standout has been less available and certainly less impactful. His snap count fell to 81% in 2023 while he saw a significant decline in his tackle and hit numbers. His PFF coverage grade fell all the way to 59.9, the lowest mark of his career.
Green Bay can save $2.6 million if they release Campbell before June 1 or $10.5 million if they make him a post-June 1 cut.
Regardless of when the Packers move him, they will have to eat a good chunk of dead money. That amount will be upwards of $11.5 million if Campbell is cut before June 1.
Whether having that dead money on your books is better than just paying and keeping Campbell around with his salary is open to discussion. What is undebatable is that the 30-year-old linebacker's contract is a hindrance to the Packers in one way or another. Gutekunst has to get creative with how he wants to deal with his contract.