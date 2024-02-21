5 Worst Packers Contracts to Overcome This Offseason
The Green Bay Packers have a few too many overpaid players on their books.
By Cem Yolbulan
3. Aaron Jones - Cap Hit: $17 Million
The veteran running back is a very difficult offensive player to evaluate. Just when he looked like he may be taking a big step back, he exploded late in the season, first carrying the Packers into the playoffs, then performing at an elite level in the postseason. He finished the year with five straight 100-yard games. However, he still only played in 11 games and had a total of two touchdowns in the regular season.
At the same time, no Packers fans want to see Jones in a different uniform. But it's hard to justify a $17 million cap hit for a running back in this day and age. The former Pro Bowl rusher is not the elite playmaker he was a few years ago and he is going to turn 30 during the season.
Last offseason, Jones took a $5 million pay cut in exchange for more guaranteed money. He could do that again with his base salary of $11.1 million. Both sides have enough mutual respect for each other that Jones might give the Packers a hometown discount.
However, the Packers can also save $11.8 million if they make him a post-June 1 cut. Trying to replace Jones via the draft, and then using this extra cap space to make additions elsewhere makes a ton of sense.