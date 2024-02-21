5 Worst Packers Contracts to Overcome This Offseason
The Green Bay Packers have a few too many overpaid players on their books.
By Cem Yolbulan
2. Kenny Clark - Cap Hit: $27.4 Million
The veteran defensive lineman has the second-largest cap number on the Packers heading into the offseason. The 28-year-old defensive tackle was once again one of the most reliable defensive players on the team, playing in every game and making his third Pro Bowl appearance in the last five seasons.
Clark finished 2023 with a career-best 7.5 sacks and 9 tackles for loss. He is a productive, impactful player.
But, he is also a huge financial burden for the team. His $27.4 million cap hit is massive and making him a post-June 1 cut would save the Packers $17 million. Gutekunst can use this money to upgrade on a variety of positions.
Another possibility would be to give Clark a contract extension to free up additional spending flexibility. Last offseason, the Packers restructured Clark's deal to free up $11 million in cap space. The same can be done again to lower his 2024 salary to give him more money on the back end of the deal.