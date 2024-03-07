5 Veterans the Packers Could Trade for Using Draft Picks This Offseason
The Green Bay Packers could package their excess draft picks and try to trade for one of these veterans this offseason.
5. Trey Lance
There'll be no starting quarterback drama this offseason for the Packers following Jordan Love's incredible first year as a starter. The same can't be said for the backup situation, however.
As an expected contender, Green Bay can't afford to neglect its QB2 gig. All it takes is one multi-week injury to Love to possibly derail the season, so it's incredibly important to have a credible backup behind him.
Sean Clifford hasn't earned anything after barely playing this past season, so why not bring in some healthy competition?
Trey Lance is the exact kind of player you add to elevate a QB room. He puts a ton of pressure on everyone given his status as a former top-three pick, which will either make guys rise to the occasion or unseat anyone who can't step up.
Lance remains a major unknown with just four career starts since 2021, but that also means he won't cost a ton to acquire. With the Dallas Cowboys teetering on a potential rebuild, Jerry Jones might be happy to add a mid-round pick in exchange for Lance as he ponders the future of his squad.
With five selections in the top 100, Green Bay certainly could spare one to take a flyer on the North Dakota St. product. He could even be flipped at the deadline if things don't work out, making this a low-risk acquisition.
