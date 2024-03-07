5 Veterans the Packers Could Trade for Using Draft Picks This Offseason
The Green Bay Packers could package their excess draft picks and try to trade for one of these veterans this offseason.
3. Patrick Surtain / 4. L'Jarius Sneed
Bolstering the secondary for a Super Bowl run will be a primary focus for the Packers' front office this offseason. That includes improving at cornerback, especially with Jaire Alexander's long-term future in the green and gold being murky past this upcoming campaign.
Heading into 2024, Gutekunst could look to pair Alexander with another star CB as this core looks to get even further in the playoffs.
Justin Simmons' current teammate, Patrick Surtain II, provides one dream target. He's established himself as one of the league's best young corners, notching at least 10 passes defended in every season since his rookie year (2021).
The rising CB is clearly being affected by Denver's recent woes, though, as the 2023 campaign saw him post his highest yards allowed per reception (12.2) and passing rating when targeted (88.2).
Green Bay could be the one to save Surtain, but it would cost a ton -- both in terms of draft capital and contract-wise -- to take him away from Mile High Field. It's also very possible the Broncos lock down Surtain on an extension to lead them through their rebuild.
In that case, one veteran cornerback who is very much available is L'Jarius Sneed. The Kansas City Chiefs have allowed the 27-year-old to seek out a new home amid contract talks breaking down, and their loss could be the Packers' gain.
Sneed helped Kansas City's defense go from weakness to strength with his play in the secondary. Over four years as a Chief, the fourth-rounder has been a ballhawk with 10 picks and 40 PD, while adding another four forced fumbles and three recoveries.
Posting 17 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks as well during this time, Sneed's aggressive play style adds another game-changing element at CB.
After being a key part of back-to-back Super Bowl wins, Sneed is the perfect fit for Titletown. He'd not only form an elite duo with Alexander for this season, but he's more than capable of carrying the torch and leading this unit if Alexander departs in 2025.