5 Running Backs Packers Must Target After AJ Dillon Injury News
Jerick McKinnon
If the Packers are in the market for versatility in their backfield, Jerick McKinnon might be the perfect fit.
Known for his ability as a pass-catcher, McKinnon has carved out a niche as a running back who can line up in various formations, including out of the slot. Over his career, he’s hauled in 269 passes for 2,048 yards and 20 touchdowns—impressive numbers for a back who thrives in the passing game.
McKinnon’s journey has taken him from the Minnesota Vikings, where he spent his first four seasons, to the San Francisco 49ers for a year, and most recently to the Kansas City Chiefs for three seasons. His time with the Chiefs, where he contributed to their dynamic offense, demonstrated his value in a modern, pass-heavy system.
However, with the Chiefs signing Samaje Perine, McKinnon’s path back to Kansas City seems blocked, potentially opening the door for a move to Green Bay. The Packers could offer McKinnon a chance for one last hurrah, giving him a role that leverages his receiving skills while also providing much-needed depth in the backfield. In a Green Bay offense that could benefit from a multifaceted back, McKinnon’s versatility would be a welcome addition.
Marlon Mack
Marlon Mack’s career is a tale of two halves. In his first three years in the NFL, he showed remarkable improvement, going from a modest 358 rushing yards as a rookie to 908 yards in his second season and peaking at 1,091 yards in his third year. It looked like Mack was on the verge of becoming one of the league’s standout running backs.
Unfortunately, injuries have derailed that trajectory. Since 2020, Mack has played in only 15 games and didn’t see the field at all last season. The question now is whether Mack is ready—and willing—to make a comeback. If he’s still got something left in the tank, Green Bay could be the perfect landing spot for a redemption story.
For the Packers, taking a chance on Mack could be a low-risk, high-reward move. If he’s healthy and motivated, Mack could provide a boost to the running game while offering insurance as Lloyd works his way back from injury. It’s unclear if Mack wants to make a return to the NFL, but if he does, Green Bay might just be the team to give him that opportunity.
