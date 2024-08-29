5 Running Backs Packers Must Target After AJ Dillon Injury News
Latavius Murray
Latavius Murray just refuses to fade away. At 34 years old and with a decade of NFL wear and tear on his body, he’s still pushing to extend his career into an eleventh season.
Drafted in the sixth round back in 2013, Murray made a name for himself during his first three years with the Raiders. His peak came in 2015 when he earned a Pro Bowl nod after rushing for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns. Since then, he’s been something of a journeyman, suiting up for the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, and Buffalo Bills.
At this stage, Murray doesn’t have much left in the tank, but for the Packers, that might be just enough.
Green Bay could benefit from his veteran presence for a couple of weeks while they wait for Lloyd to get healthy and up to speed. Murray’s experience and ability to contribute in short bursts could provide a temporary solution to the Packers' running back dilemma. He’s not a long-term fix, but he could be a steady hand in the interim.
Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt is the biggest name on this list, but temper your expectations.
After being drafted in the third round in 2017, Hunt exploded onto the scene with a Pro Bowl-worthy rookie campaign, rushing for 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns with the Kansas City Chiefs. It seemed like the sky was the limit, but a myriad of issues—both on and off the field—prevented him from replicating that early success.
Hunt has remained a free agent throughout the offseason, with no training camp stint to his name. His absence from the field has been conspicuous, and it raises questions about what he has left to offer. For the Packers, however, the timing might finally align. With a glaring need in the backfield, Green Bay could be the team to give Hunt another shot.
If Hunt is desperate enough for a chance to prove he still belongs in the NFL, he might take a short-term, limited role with the Packers. It’s a roll of the dice, but in a situation where Green Bay needs bodies more than anything, it’s a gamble that could pay off—or fizzle out just as quickly.