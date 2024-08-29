5 Running Backs Packers Must Target After AJ Dillon Injury News
The Green Bay Packers find themselves in an unexpected conundrum at running back following the unfortunate injury news regarding AJ Dillon's injury.
Dillon, who suffered a stinger in their second preseason game, was placed on season-ending injured reserve on Tuesday, effectively ending his season and likely his tenure in Green Bay. This leaves the Packers in a precarious position, especially with rookie MarShawn Lloyd also sidelined by a lingering hamstring injury with no clear timetable for his return.
As it stands, Josh Jacobs and Emanuel Wilson are the only healthy running backs on the roster—hardly ideal for a team that values depth and versatility in the backfield. With that in mind, here are five veteran free agents the Packers could target to replenish their running back depth.
Matt Breida
Matt Breida is a name that could offer the Packers some much-needed depth and stability. After spending the first three years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, Breida's second stint with the team ended on Tuesday when he was released.
Breida has since bounced around the league, with stops in Miami and Buffalo, where he contributed primarily as a special teams asset. While he may not bring much spark to Green Bay’s offense at this stage of his career, he’s the type of hard-nosed, undrafted grinder who has earned his keep through sheer determination and work ethic.
For the Packers, Breida could be a stopgap solution until Lloyd is back in action. Beyond just filling a roster spot, he would also bolster the Packers’ special teams—a unit that has struggled in recent years and could use any help it can get. Breida’s experience and willingness to do the dirty work could make him a valuable addition as Green Bay navigates this unexpected running back crisis.