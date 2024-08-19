5 Quarterbacks Packers Could Target to Replace Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt
Ryan Tannehill, Free Agent
The second and final free agent on this list is Ryan Tannehill. An 11-year NFL veteran spent the first six years of his career with the Miami Dolphins before spending the last five with the Tennessee Titans.
His time with the Titans was more successful, as he was known as the guy who handed Derrick Henry the rock. He led Tennessee to the playofs multiple times and has a lot of experience to bring to a locker room.
The former eighth overall pick of the 2012 draft has played in 155 games, completing 64.3 percent of his passes for 34,881 yards, 216 touchdowns, and 115 interceptions. He's never been an exclusive backup, but remains available in free agency for a reason. He is the best option on this list, but he wouldn't cost Green Bay a potential draft pick like some of the other players who would need to be traded for.
Bailey Zappe, New England Patriots
Last but not least is Patriots quarterback Baily Zappe. A fourth-round pick in the 2022 Draft, Zappe has started eight games for New England, leading them to a serviceable 4-4 record.
However, there is a changing of the guard in New England. They moved on from the failed Mac Jones era by drafting Drake Maye with the third overall pick in this year's draft. They also have veteran Jacoby Brissett and sixth-round rookie Joe Milton on the roster.
With Maye and Brissett locked into roster spots, that could leave Zappe on the outside looking in. Green Bay could slide in, trade a conditional pick for his services, and bolster their quarterback room with a guy with some starting experience in emergencies.
