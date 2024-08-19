5 Quarterbacks Packers Could Target to Replace Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt
Tyler Huntley, Cleveland Browns
There was a brief time in 2022 when Tyler Huntley looked like he could be a starting-level quarterback in the NFL. Filling in for an injured Lamar Jackson, he used his feet and arm as dual weapons to keep defenses guessing.
In 20 career games, including nine starts, he's completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 1957 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions while running for another 509 yards and three touchdowns.
He signed with the Cleveland Browns in March, but their quarterback room is pretty crowded. DeShaun Watson is the unquestioned starter with Jameis Winston locked in as the backup. That's left Huntley in a battle with 2023 fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson. If Huntley is on the outside looking in, he could be had for a conditional pick or even allowed to hit the waiver wire.
Trevor Siemian, Free Agent
Where Huntley is a younger option, these next two guys are on the wrong side of 30. However, they are both free agents and could be had on cheap deals.
First up is Trevor Siemian. Siemian is best known for his time with the Denver Broncos to start his career but he has spent time with the New York Jets, Chicago Bears, and New Orleans Saints. Overall, he's completed 58.5 percent of his passes for 7,751 yards, 44 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.
He will not inspire a ton of enthusiasm if the Packers sign him. However, he's a reliable veteran who at least has proven he can hold his own when called upon. If the Packers dip their toe into the free agent pool, Siemian could be a cheap option allowing them to put Clifford and/or Pratt on the practice squad.