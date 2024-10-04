5 Pleasant Surprises for Packers in First Quarter of Season
Sean Rhyan
Sean Rhyan has quietly become one of the more surprising success stories on the Packers’ offensive line this season. Drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Rhyan’s rookie year was essentially a write-off. He didn’t play a single offensive snap, leaving many to wonder if Green Bay had fallen victim to their infamous third-round curse once again.
But 2023 saw Rhyan take steps in the right direction. As Jon Runyan Jr. entered the final year of his contract, Green Bay began preparing for his potential exit, and Rhyan started to see some action in a rotation at right guard. It wasn’t a star-making season, but it was a solid step forward—enough to keep him in the competition for more playing time.
That competition grew even stiffer heading into 2024, with first-round rookie Jordan Morgan joining the fold. However, Morgan has battled injuries, and Rhyan seized the opportunity to make his mark. Through four games, he’s ranked as PFF’s 26th-best guard, consistently demonstrating solid play that has provided stability on the interior of the Packers' offensive line.
As Morgan returns to practice, it remains to be seen how Green Bay will handle the rotation at right guard. But Rhyan has made it clear that he deserves to be on the field. His strong play has shown that the Packers can trust him, and he has positioned himself as a key contributor on the offensive line moving forward. Whether in the starting role or as valuable depth, Rhyan’s development has been a bright spot for the Packers.