5 Pleasant Surprises for Packers in First Quarter of Season
Xavier McKinney walked into the Packers' franchise with immense expectations after signing a massive four-year, $67 million contract in free agency. Critics questioned the price tag, but general manager Brian Gutekunst appears to have silenced the doubters once again.
At just 25 years young, McKinney has been a revelation.
In four games, he’s already snagged four interceptions, anchoring the Packers' defense with elite range and a knack for reading quarterbacks' intentions. His ability to force turnovers has been pivotal to Green Bay’s early defensive success, and he’s doing it with a level of ease that makes the investment look like a bargain. The Packers as a team have already surpassed last year's interception mark thanks, in large part, to McKinney's skills.
His coverage numbers speak for themselves: he’s allowed just three completions on eight targets for a mere 43 yards. But McKinney’s impact goes beyond just his playmaking in coverage. He’s been reliable and consistent in his tackling, sitting fifth on the team with 17 total tackles and only one missed tackle to his name. That's been a relief considering the tackling issues the team as a whole has had during the early going.
McKinney isn’t just living up to the contract; he’s becoming one of the Packers' most essential defensive players. If his first four games are any indication, his impact will only continue to expand as the season progresses.
The Packers haven't had a defensive back like McKinney since the days of, dare I say it, Charles Woodson. It's exciting to see what he has in store for his next act.