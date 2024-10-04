5 Pleasant Surprises for Packers in First Quarter of Season
Jayden Reed
All offseason, the talk around the Packers was centered on one question: Who would step up as the team's number one wide receiver? Even head coach Matt LaFleur weighed in on the discussion, expressing his thoughts (or lack thereof), but the situation remained unresolved heading into the season.
Now, just four games into 2024, the answer is crystal clear: Jayden Reed is the Packers' top receiving option.
Reed has tied for the team lead in targets with 22 (alongside Dontayvion Wicks) but stands alone as the leader in receptions with 17 and receiving yards with 336. He’s been the focal point of Green Bay’s passing attack, showing he’s not only a reliable target but also a dynamic playmaker capable of creating yards after the catch.
However, Reed's impact extends beyond just the receiving game. LaFleur has made it a point to get the ball in his hands in any way possible, including in the running game. Reed has already tallied six rushing attempts for 91 yards, demonstrating his versatility and making him a constant threat whenever he touches the ball.
LaFleur has been deliberate in designing plays to maximize Reed's unique skill set, utilizing jet sweeps, wide receiver screens, quick passes, and other creative play calls to put the ball in his hands. Reed has rewarded that trust by rising to the occasion, making him the clear top option in the Packers' offense.
As Reed continues to grow and develop, it will be exciting to see how he further establishes himself as the focal point of Green Bay's passing attack. For now, one thing is clear: Reed is the Packers' top dog in the receiver room, and the offense is better for it.