5 Pleasant Surprises for Packers in First Quarter of Season
Zach Tom
After a modest rookie season that saw him start just five games, Zach Tom entered 2023 as the undisputed starter at right tackle for the Packers. What the coaching staff saw in him was validated as Tom put together a strong campaign, cementing himself as a reliable presence on the offensive line.
Now, four games into the 2024 season, Tom has not only built on that foundation but has taken his game to the next level—flirting with elite status.
In 137 pass-blocking snaps this season, Tom has allowed just two pressures and zero sacks. That alone would be impressive, but Tom has also only been flagged for two penalties, further underscoring his discipline and consistency.
His ability to hold down the right side of the line in isolation has been an invaluable asset for Green Bay's offense, providing stability in the trenches as the team navigates early-season challenges. He's been the true definition of a set-and-forget player.
Tom’s performance has earned him high praise from evaluators. According to PFF, he currently ranks fifth out of 77 qualified offensive tackles, which speaks volumes about the leap he’s made this year.
For a Packers offensive line that’s been through its share of growing pains, Tom has been nothing short of a godsend. With the way he’s playing, there’s no reason to believe he won’t continue living up to the high standard he’s set through the first quarter of the season. The Packers may have found a cornerstone at right tackle.