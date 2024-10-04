5 Pleasant Surprises for Packers in First Quarter of Season
The Green Bay Packers have had to battle more than they would have liked during the first quarter of the season just to scrape together a 2-2 record. Still, despite the ups and downs, they should hold their heads high for showing grit and determination through a slew of early-season challenges.
It hasn’t been an easy road. The Packers have fought through injuries to key players, faced a tough schedule featuring two of the NFC’s top contenders, and hurt themselves with untimely penalties. Their resilience has kept them in the fight.
One of the biggest blows came during the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles when Jordan Love went down on the final play of the game with an MCL sprain. With Love sidelined, Malik Willis was thrust into the starting lineup for Weeks 2 and 3. And there’s no better place to start this list of pleasant surprises than with the quarterback who stepped up in Love’s absence.
Malik Willis
By now, the story of Willis’ unexpected rise to the starting role has been well-documented. After being traded to Green Bay late in the preseason, Willis had only been with the team for a few weeks before he was asked to start against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. It’s a tall task for any quarterback, but even more impressive when you consider how seamlessly Willis fit into the Packers' offense.
While his competition may not have been the stiffest, Green Bay won both of Willis’ starts—largely because of his steady, composed play. He didn’t try to be a hero, avoiding the kinds of mistakes that often sink backup quarterbacks, and gave his team a legitimate chance to win both games. The Packers capitalized, moving to 2-1 before Love’s return.
Willis has already outperformed any realistic expectations Green Bay might have had for him, and his ability to step in and handle the job—especially under difficult circumstances—has given the Packers something they didn’t have before: confidence in their backup quarterback. Hopefully, Willis won’t need to start again this season, but if he does, the team now knows he can rise to the occasion.
Here are four other pleasant surprises from the Packers during the first quarter of the 2024 NFL season.