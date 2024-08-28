5 Players the Packers Will Regret Leaving Off the 53-Man Roster
Anthony Johnson Jr., Safety
Perhaps the most surprising cut the Packers made this week came at the safety position. Green Bay completely overhauled the back end of their defense from a season ago, making Xavier McKinney their marquee free-agent signing and the linchpin of the secondary. They added rookies Javon Bullard and Evan Williams, both of whom have impressed in camp and look poised for significant playing time.
With the departures of Jonathan Owens, Rudy Ford, and Darnell Savage in free agency, it seemed like Anthony Johnson Jr. was a lock to stick around. Johnson, a seventh-round pick last year, played admirably in his rookie season and continued that momentum into this year’s training camp and preseason. By all accounts, he did everything asked of him and more, which made his release on Tuesday afternoon a head-scratcher.
Instead, the Packers decided to go with McKinney, Bullard, Williams, fifth-round rookie Kitan Oladapo, and Zayne Anderson. Anderson’s inclusion is the real curveball here, likely owing to his special teams prowess—a factor Green Bay seems to have prioritized.
But the risk is clear: Johnson Jr., given his track record and solid preseason, is likely to be claimed off waivers by another team. If he develops into a reliable starter elsewhere, the Packers might look back on this move with some regret.
Kalen King, Cornerback
Another cut that could come back to haunt Green Bay is rookie cornerback Kalen King. Just a year ago, King was projected as a potential first-round pick. But after sliding to the seventh round this year, he now finds himself without a roster spot altogether.
The Packers opted to keep Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Carrington Valentine, Keisean Nixon, and Corey Ballentine at cornerback, leaving King on the outside looking in. King had his moments during camp, flashing the talent that once had scouts so high on him. But in a deep cornerback room, there just wasn’t enough room for him on the 53-man roster.
The hope now is that King clears waivers and lands on Green Bay’s practice squad, where he could continue to develop. If he’s claimed by another team, though, the Packers could be losing a player who still has a bright future ahead of him. In a league where cornerback depth is critical, letting go of a young talent like King could be a decision that stings down the road.
