5 Players the Packers Will Regret Leaving Off the 53-Man Roster
Grant DuBose, Wide Receiver
Grant DuBose is yet another casualty of the numbers game in Green Bay, where the Packers find themselves with an enviably loaded wide receiver room. It’s a tough reality in today’s NFL, especially in an era where quality receivers are seemingly everywhere, and making the cut is harder than ever.
Christian Watson is poised for a breakout season, ready to leap into stardom. Romeo Doubs is working on becoming more reliable across the board. Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks are eager to prove their worth, while Bo Melton and Malik Heath are fighting to show they belong in the same conversation as the top four on the depth chart.
And then there’s DuBose. The 2023 seventh-rounder had a strong showing in training camp and the preseason, a coming-out party of sorts after a rookie year marred by injuries. He didn’t just flash as a pass-catcher; he embraced the gritty side of the game, too—blocking in the run game, making plays on special teams as a gunner, and doing whatever it took to stand out.
Unfortunately, standing out in a crowded wide receiver room like Green Bay’s is no small task. DuBose has undoubtedly planted his flag as a player with potential, but potential doesn’t always translate into immediate opportunity, especially in a position as deep as this one. The Packers are in what could be considered the golden age of wide receivers, where the bar for making a roster spot is set incredibly high.
The hope now is that DuBose can slide onto the practice squad without being scooped up by another team. Losing him outright would be a tough pill to swallow, especially given the flashes he’s shown. But the NFL is a numbers game, and sometimes, talented players get caught in the squeeze. The Packers might not regret this move today, but if DuBose continues to develop elsewhere, it’s a decision they could look back on with some second thoughts.