5 Players Still on the Trade Block the Bucks Should Target
Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors
Andrew Wiggins is coming off the worst season of his NBA career and would be a buy-low candidate for the Bucks. He struggled with personal issues off the court, and his on-the-court play was some of the worst he's ever put on film.
If Milwaukee were to make a deal for Wiggins, it would be with the confidence that he could return to the level of play when the Golden State Warriors won the championship in 2022. He brings great size at 6-foot-7 and would be able to slot in alongside Lillard and Middleton. He also gives Milwaukee the ability to run out different lineups depending on whether they want to go big or small. Once again, however, Lopez would be the most likely centerpiece of any trade.
Dorian Finney-Smith, Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets are open for business following their trade of Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks. It's probably only a matter of time until they trade some of their other veterans as they are in full-on rebuild mode.
Dorian Finney-Smith would be an interesting player for the Bucks to consider. He doesn't bring shooting or scoring, but is a defensive-minded player who can line up at either wing or forward. That versatility is exactly what Milwaukee is looking for, as other Eastern Conference contenders stack their lineup with wings.
Finney-Smith is set to earn $14.9 million next season with a player option worth $15.4 million in 2025-26. That gives Milwaukee a few more options about who they could include back in any trade. However, the tricky part is the Nets will most likely want future assets that better align with their vision.
