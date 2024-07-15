5 Players Still on the Trade Block the Bucks Should Target
Wendell Carter Jr., Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic's frontcourt is suddenly very crowded. They re-signed Moritz Wagner and Jonathan Isaac to multi-year deals. They also have Paulo Banchero and Goga Bitadze on their roster. Does that leave Wendell Carter Jr. as the odd man out?
Carter Jr. doesn't provide the floor spacing Orlando needs from their big-man position. Instead, he's a more versatile defender who can play multiple schemes and defend multiple positions. That's what makes him attractive for the Bucks, as head coach Doc Rivers wants to play a more modern style of defense.
The Bucks could send Lopez over in a deal and save a boatload of money in the process. Given Carter Jr.'s salary, there are other ways the two teams could agree to a deal as well.
Bruce Brown, Toronto Raptors
Bruce Brown isn't the perfect fit in Milwaukee, but he would give them the starting two-guard they still need.
Brown is in the final year of a two-year, $45 million deal he signed with the Indiana Pacers last summer and is set to earn $23 million in 2024-25. At 6-foot-4, he's more of a slasher than a floor-spacer, meaning Milwaukee would have to get creative with how they use him.
He's also an interesting defensive player. He's quick enough to guard point guards and physical enough to defend all the way up to power forwards. That's an intriguing skill set Milwaukee could use against teams like the Boston Celtics in the playoffs. However, the only logical way a deal could get done would once again involve Lopez (a recurring theme early on in this list).