5 Players Packers Must Keep Come Tuesday's Roster Deadline
Bo Melton, Wide Receiver
Green Bay’s wide receiver competition was one of the most exciting position battles this preseason, with Bo Melton, Malik Heath, and Grant DuBose all making strong cases. Heath and DuBose might offer more in terms of special teams and blocking, which are critical for the fifth and sixth receiver spots, but Melton is the most polished and talented pure receiver of the group.
The Packers showed their trust in Melton by dialing up plays for him in a playoff game last season. It’s hard to imagine them going from that level of confidence to cutting him in just a few months. Even if the Packers don’t carry seven receivers—a possibility worth considering—Melton’s spot on the roster should be secure.
Corey Ballentine, Cornerback
When the Packers passed on using significant resources to upgrade their cornerback room this offseason, fans were skeptical. Instead, Green Bay used only a seventh-round pick on Kalen King and otherwise stuck with their existing roster.
So far, the Packers’ decision looks smart. Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes will start on the outside, with Keisean Nixon and rookie safety Javon Bullard seeing time in the slot. Carrington Valentine has also impressed, and King has shown potential.
But Corey Ballentine might have sealed his spot on the roster with his consistent play. Ballentine has proven himself as a reliable backup, which is crucial given the injury history of some of Green Bay’s top corners. Keeping a sixth corner like Ballentine would be a smart move for the Packers, providing them with depth and insurance in a key area.
