5 Players Packers Must Keep Come Tuesday's Roster Deadline
Emanuel Wilson, Running Back
The Packers are in a tricky spot at running back. Josh Jacobs is healthy and ready to carry the load, but the two players expected to back him up—veteran AJ Dillon and rookie MarShawn Lloyd—are both dealing with injuries. Dillon has been out for a week with a stinger, while Lloyd has been sidelined for two weeks with a hamstring issue. The severity of these injuries remains a mystery to the general public.
With the regular season not starting until September 6th, the Packers have some time to assess their options. But if there’s any doubt about Dillon or Lloyd’s availability, Emanuel Wilson becomes a must-keep. Wilson had another impressive preseason showing, displaying a physical, punishing running style. Keeping him on the roster would provide valuable insurance behind Jacobs. Its the boring move, but a safe one since Green Bay doesn't want to wear Jacobs out in the first game of the season.
Kadeem Telfort, Offensive Tackle
The Packers have been working all offseason to figure out their backup offensive tackle situation, and Kadeem Telfort has made a strong case for himself. With Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom starting at the tackle spots, Green Bay will rely on depth players like starting left guard Elgton Jenkins to fill in when needed. Telfort has slowly climbed the depth chart, challenging Andre Dillard for the primary backup role.
Telfort’s versatility—he can play either tackle spot—makes him an invaluable asset. He’s done enough in training camp and preseason to earn a spot on the roster, and the Packers should find a way to keep him.