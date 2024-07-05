5 Packers With the Highest Ceilings Ahead of 2024 NFL Season
2. Christian Watson, Wide Receiver
Christian Watson's potential has been talked about all offseason. Although it's clear the Packers don't currently have a number one option at wide receiver, Watson can become that player if he starts to acknowledge his ceiling.
We've been through all of this before, but that's just how high Watson's ceiling is. Thanks to his speed, height, and jumping abilities, he possesses elite physical traits. He's a defensive back's worst nightmare, forcing the defense to shift their entire scheme to stopping Watson from blowing past them.
That also opens up the underneath routes for the other Packers' receivers and pulls defenders out of the box for the running game. Watson has the potential to not only have a breakout individual season, but also to make life easier for every single one of his offensive teammates.
1. Jordan Love, Quarterback
Jordan Love is a uniquely talented quarterback and benefits from playing in a quarterback-friendly system. Both are true, and one doesn't discount the other.
Love made huge strides as the 2024 season unfolded. He showed he was learning from his mistakes and continued to get better every week. By the end of the season, he was one of the better quarterbacks in the entire NFL.
Head coach Matt LaFleur also deserves praise for that growth. Last year, he was at his best as the Packers' play-caller, keeping defenses on their toes by combining running and passing concepts to build off one another. He thrived in his first real chance to mold the offense to his liking.
Green Bay also has a silly amount of playmakers. They have at least five four receivers (Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks), two tight ends (Musgrave and Tucker Kraft), and running back Josh Jacobs, who are weapons defenses have to pay attention to. That makes Love's job even easier. Expect a monster 2024 from Love as he looks to move from surprise player to established superstar.