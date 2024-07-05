5 Packers With the Highest Ceilings Ahead of 2024 NFL Season
4. Xavier McKinney, Safety
The Packers signed Xavier McKinney in free agency to be a defensive playmaker, and that's exactly what we should expect from him. He picked off three passes last year and got his hands on another 11 for pass deflections. That was a repeat of his 2021 season when he had five interceptions and 10 passes deflected.
In addition to playing in the traditional safety spot last year, he spent time up near the defensive line, in the box, in the slot, and even out wide. McKinney will move all over the Packers' defense as one of the major weapons for new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.
The best part about this signing is McKinney is only 25 years old--an outlier for big free agent signings who usually get paid for what they've accomplished and not what they are about to do. The Packers expect him to take the next step and be even better in Green Bay, and there's no reason to believe he can't do it.
3. Rashan Gary, Defensive End
Rashan Gary's 2023 campaign can be viewed as him re-establishing the work he already did in the NFL. Following his ACL tear in 2022, Gary used the season to post nine sacks and 30 total pressures--numbers that are just below his career highs.
However, 2024 is the year Gary can take the next step.
He's been healthy all offseason, allowing him to work on his craft in a way he couldn't do last year when he was busy rehabbing. That extra preparation for his pass-rushing moves and growing his physical performance instead of getting it back to what it was should allow Gary to have a monster season.
And that's exactly what the doctor ordered in Green Bay. The Packers have a plethora of solid defensive players, but are still missing that game-wrecker. Gary has that potential, and the Packers need him to squeeze every ounce out of his game if they want to get back to the Super Bowl.